Arjun Ayanki arrested in Meenakshipuram robbery

July 17, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The police have arrested gangster Arjun Ayanki in connection with a robbery case at Meenakshipuram in which a jeweller was abducted and robbed of 75 sovereigns of gold. Arjun Ayanki was arrested from Pune on Monday morning.

Earlier, the police had arrested 11 persons, including CPI(M) local leaders, in connection with the case.

The jeweller from Puthukode, Thrissur, was abducted and robbed of jewellery worth 75 gold sovereigns, ₹23,000 and a mobile phone by a gang led by Arjun Ayanki at Suryapara, near Meenakshipuram, while he was travelling in a bus.

A special police team investigating the case nabbed 12 persons, including Ayanki, in connection with the case.

The robbery took place on March 26 when the jeweller was returning from Madukkarai in a bus after showing his jewellery to a private jeweller there.

The gang came in a car and waylaid the bus at Suryapara and abducted the jeweller. They left him at a deserted place after robbing him of the gold.

The police said the gang had dispersed and escaped to different places after sharing the spoils among themselves.