‘Arivu’ reading lounge opened at Kozhikode Corporation office

IIMK’s tribute to the City of Literature

Published - October 14, 2024 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Beena Philip and IIMK Director Debashis Chatterjee at ‘Arivu’, the reading lounge set up by the IIMK at the Kozhikode Corporation office on Monday.

Mayor Beena Philip and IIMK Director Debashis Chatterjee at ‘Arivu’, the reading lounge set up by the IIMK at the Kozhikode Corporation office on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode (IIMK) Director Debashis Chatterjee and Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip inaugurated ‘Arivu’, a reading lounge in the lobby of the Kozhikode Corporation office on Monday.

The lounge features a mini library that will cater for the Corporation employees and visitors and is expected to be a tribute to the city that was recently accorded the ‘City of Literature’ tag by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The IIMK took the initiative to set up the free reading lounge at the Corporation office after the success of ‘Gyan Pankh’, a similar initiative at the Calicut International Airport. Arivu (knowledge) aims to make reading a public, accessible and joyous experience.

It offers a collection of over 500 books across various genres and languages, with 80% of the collection in Malayalam to encourage vernacular reading. The IIMK, which conceptualised the space, worked closely with the Corporation to transform the ground floor of the office into a cozy, inviting reading space, free for the public to use.

Arivu will be open to the public during the Corporation’s working hours. The IIMK plans to expand the collection to 750 books in the coming weeks.

