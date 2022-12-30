Arippa land struggle in Kerala completes 10 years

December 30, 2022 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

As the Arippa bhoosamaram (land struggle) completes 10 years, the Adivasi Dalit Munnetta Samithi (ADMS) has decided to intensify its agitation demanding immediate allotment of land.

At present, more than 150 families from the seven districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Kannur in Kerala are residing at the revenue forest at Kulathupuzha as part of the protest that began on December 31, 2012.

“Since the promise of land remains unfulfilled even after a decade, the families living at the protest site continue to suffer without basic amenities,” says Sreeraman Koyyon, ADMS leader.

The protesters say that despite repeated appeals, authorities have failed to resolve the issue, leaving the former in dire straits. Over the years, they had approached the Chief Minister, the Revenue Minister and the Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes and several discussions were held without reaching any consensus. They allege that they were “deceived” by the officials after a meeting held in February 2022.

“After the meeting which was held in the presence of the Revenue Minister, the Kollam District Collector had informed us that we will be allotted land from Rehabilitation Plantations Limited (RPL) and that the Punalur tehsildar will be in charge of the survey. But they were trying to cheat us by promising land leased from the Forest department. The lease period ends only in 2026 and any decision regarding the land cannot be taken before that. For the last one year, they have been using this ruse to fool us,” says Mr. Koyyon.

Most families live in shanties without basic amenities and the presence of wild boars in the area adds to their woes. “According to a list prepared by the government, 465 families are residing at the protest site and most are facing livelihood issues,” he says.

Though they used to cultivate paddy earlier, the district administration banned it in 2017. “Since the government seems oblivious to our plight, we have decided to go forward with our protest. We are conducting a march to the Secretariat in January, and protesters from Chengara too will participate,” adds Mr. Koyyon.