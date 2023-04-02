Arikompan spotted again near the Kumki camp

April 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

Arikompan, now in news for his intrusions in the Chinnakkanal region of Idukki, was spotted for the second time near the Kumki (trained elephants ) camp at Cement Palam on Sunday.

According to officials, the tusker reached near the camp in the morning. At around 11.15 a.m., the tuskers’ presence was noticed by the Forest department. The staff then burst crackers and chased it away, Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said.

“The Forest department staff is closely monitoring the movements of the tusker,” Mr Vegi said.

It was for the second time that Arikompan was around the elephant camp. On Saturday evening too, the animal had tried to attack Kumki elephants at the camp. Even then, the tusker was chased away by the Forest staff.

Meanwhile, the residents of Sinkukandam and 301 Colony, continued their day-night protest for the third day at Sinkukandam on Saturday seeking the immediate capture of the tusker. On Sunday, natives of B.L. Ram near Sinkukandam joined the protest.

A High Court-appointed five-member committee has decided to visit Chinnakkanal on Monday and interact with people in human-elephant conflict areas. The committee will submit its report to the High Court on April 5.