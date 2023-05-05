ADVERTISEMENT

Arikompan roaming near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border

May 05, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Arikompan, a wild tusker that was translocated from Chinnakkanal to the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Sunday, has been spotted near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu forest area on Friday. On Thursday, Tamil Nadu forest officials saw the tusker in a tea plantation near Megamalai and chased back it into the forest. The Tamil Nadu Forest department has formed a twenty-member special team under the Megamalai range officer to monitor the tusker. A senior official said the tusker was roaming inside Kerala forest area, near Manalar, on Friday. “Sometimes the animal moves under a thick canopy, and the signals get cut off. The last signal was received on Friday morning,” said the official. “Two teams of Kerala Forest department consisting of four members each are still monitoring the movements of the tusker,” said the official.

