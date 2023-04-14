Arikompan: protesters to lay siege to Chalakudy-Anamala road on Sunday 

April 14, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Thrissur

An all-party meeting convened by Saneesh Kumar Joseph, MLA, at Athirappilly on Friday decided to lay siege to Chalakudy-Anamala road on Sunday in protest against the move to shift wild tusker Arikompan from Idukki to Muthirachal near Parambikulam.

Local residents and elected representatives from Athirappilly, Kodassery and Pariyaram will participate in the protest to be held in front of Canara Bank at Vettilappara from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the day.

Athirappilly, Poringalkuthu, Sholayar and Valparai are already facing severe man-animal conflicts. Many tribal communities are residing near Poringalkuthu, which is located around 10 km from Parambikkulam, where the elephant is planned to be released, it was pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was decided in the meeting that the concerned parties will meet Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, who will reach Athirappilly to attend the Vana Souhruda Sadass programme on April 17, to express the concerns and fears faced by the local residents.

Vana Souhruda Sadass is meant to find solutions for the problems faced by people living on the border of forests.