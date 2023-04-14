HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arikompan: protesters to lay siege to Chalakudy-Anamala road on Sunday 

Protest against move to bring wild tusker Arikomban to Parambikulam 

April 14, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

An all-party meeting convened by Saneesh Kumar Joseph, MLA, at Athirappilly on Friday decided to lay siege to Chalakudy-Anamala road on Sunday in protest against the move to shift wild tusker Arikompan from Idukki to Muthirachal near Parambikulam.

Local residents and elected representatives from Athirappilly, Kodassery and Pariyaram will participate in the protest to be held in front of Canara Bank at Vettilappara from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the day.

Athirappilly, Poringalkuthu, Sholayar and Valparai are already facing severe man-animal conflicts. Many tribal communities are residing near Poringalkuthu, which is located around 10 km from Parambikkulam, where the elephant is planned to be released, it was pointed out.

It was decided in the meeting that the concerned parties will meet Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, who will reach Athirappilly to attend the Vana Souhruda Sadass programme on April 17, to express the concerns and fears faced by the local residents.

Vana Souhruda Sadass is meant to find solutions for the problems faced by people living on the border of forests.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.