Arikompan: MLA to begin satyagraha at Parambikulam today

April 18, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The dissent over the decision to translocate Idukki’s wild elephant Arikompan to the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve appears to evolve into a mass people’s agitation against the government.

K. Babu, MLA of Nenmara, has threatened to launch a satyagraha at Parambikulam on Wednesday. Mr. Babu said he would lead the satyagraha in front of the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve Deputy Director’s office.

The People’s Action Council had suspended its agitation a few days ago as those in the authority indicated about convincing the court against shifting the elephant to Parambikulam.

However, Mr. Babu expressed confidence on Tuesday that the government would find an alternative to the move to shift the elephant to Parambikulam. He said the Supreme Court’s rejection of the State government’s petition to review the High Court order to shift the elephant to Parambikulam had complicated the matter further.

He said he had convinced the situation of Parambikulam and the endangerment of the people of the region to the Chief Minister and other Ministers.

He said if the government went ahead with the decision to shift the elephant to Parambikulam ignoring the concerns raised by the people of Parambikulam and Muthalamada, he would have no choice but to lead the agitation from the front.

The people of Nelliyampathy observed a hartal on Monday in protest against the decision to shift Arikompan to Parambikulam. Political parties such as the Congress, the RSP, the BJP and the National Janata Dal called for the hartal.

The hartal from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. was peaceful and incident-free at Nelliyampathy. Shops and business establishments remained closed. Taxis and autorickshaws too stayed away.

The protesters staged a dharna in front of the forest office at Kaikatti, Nelliyampathy.

Members of the Muthalamada grama panchayat staged a satyagraha in front of the local body office on Monday demanding review of the decision to translocate the elephant to Parambikulam. Representatives of all political parties addressed the satyagraha.

Meanwhile, Muthalamada panchayat president K. Kalpana Devi said that they had sent memorandums to the President, the Prime Minister, the National and State Human Rights Commissions, and the High Court Chief Justice seeking their immediate intervention in the issue.