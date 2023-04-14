HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

Arikompan: Kerala to move SC against ‘impractical’ directives of High Court

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran says efforts are being made to bring the issue to the notice of the apex court on Monday

April 14, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government will move the Supreme Court against the “impractical” directions issued by the Kerala High Court in translocating the wild elephant Arikompan.

Among the various options mulled to shift the elephant, the Forest department will likely propose the elephant kraal at Kodanad as a suitable site. According to Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, the State faced various practical difficulties in adhering to the stipulations fixed by the High Court order. Efforts are being made to bring the issue to the notice of the apex court on Monday, he said.

Neyyar too

Official sources point out that the elephant rehabilitation centre in Kottoor, near Neyyar in Thiruvananthapuram, which has been undergoing a massive expansion, could be another prospective location to translocate Arikompan.

The High Court had on Wednesday ordered the government to identify a suitable spot within a week, failing which the animal would have to be translocated to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve as ordered earlier. The residents of Parambikulam have warned of agitation against the move. The court had issued directions against caging the animal while translocating it.

