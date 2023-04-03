ADVERTISEMENT

Arikompan: Kerala High Court-appointed panel visits Chinnakkanal

April 03, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

Committee members interact with representatives of tribals and farmers from Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the High Court-appointed committee interacting with a ration shop owner at Panniyar under the Santhanpara panchayat in Idukki on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A five-member committee appointed by the Kerala High Court visited Chinnakkanal in Idukki on Monday. According to sources, the committee held a meeting at Munnar on Monday morning and interacted with representatives of tribal people and farmers from the Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats.

After the meeting, the committee visited the ration shop earlier raided by the wild tusker Arikompan at Panniyar, near Anayirankal, and interacted with the ration shop owner P.L. Antony. The committee also visited the kumki elephant camp at Cement Palam and 301 Colony and other areas facing by human-elephant conflicts.

Ramesh Babu, senior lawyer and amicus curiae appointed by the court, said a detailed report would be submitted before the court on April 5 when it is set to consider the case.. “A high-level committee meeting will be held at Kochi on Tuesday,” said Mr. Babu.

Apart from Mr. Babu who is the convener of the expert committee, the five-member panel comprises Arun R.S., chief conservator of forests (high range circle), Kottayam; Pramod H., chief conservator of forests and field director, Project Tiger, Kottayam; N.V.K. Ashraf, chief veterinarian and vice-president of Wildlife Trust of India; P.S. Easa, chairman of Care Earth Trust, Chennai, and former director of the Kerala Forest Research Institute.

Meanwhile, the residents of Sinkukandam and 301 Colony continued their day-night protest at Sinkukandam on the fourth day seeking immediate capture of Arikompan.

