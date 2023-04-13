Arikompan: Chinnakkanal, Santhanpara panchayats await government decision on translocation

April 13, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

Residents of Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats in Idukki on Thursday said they are awaiting the government’s decision on the translocation of a wild tusker, locally known as Arikompan.

Chinnakkanal panchayat president Sini Baby said the residents are waiting for the government’s decision expected by April 19. “We will not withdraw our demand to capture the tusker and translocate it from Chinnakkanal. If the government fails to capture the tusker, we will stage an indefinite protest against the government,” said Ms. Baby.

“We will soon meet the members of the joint action council formed to demand the capture of the tusker and then adopt further steps,” said Ms. Baby.

Meanwhile, Forest department officials said they have not received any directions from the government regarding the mission of capturing Arikompan. “The High Court has directed the government to find another place to translocate the animal. The department will take further steps as per the government’s direction,” said a senior department official.

According to Forest department sources, the cost of the mission to capture Arikompan is likely to go up. “The mission is expected to cost ₹10 lakh. An amount of ₹7 lakh has already been spent on the mission and it is still incomplete. If it takes longer, the cost will be only increase,” said a source.

However, local residents in Sinkukandam and 301 Colony said they are eagerly awaiting the capture of the tusker.

P.N. Jaimon, a farmer from Sinkukandam, said the residents have been repeatedly demanding the capture of Arikompan due to its habit of raiding houses for rice. “Other wild tuskers in the region – Chakkakompan and Murivalankompan – are also a threat. But these tuskers do not attack houses,” he said.