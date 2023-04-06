Arikompan attacks house at 301 Colony

April 06, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - IDUKKI

The herd led by wild tusker Arikompan attacked a house at Idikkuzhi at 301 Colony, near Chinnakkanal, in Idukki on Thursday.

Besides the tusker, the herd comprised a cow elephant and two calves. The elephants attacked the house of V.A. George around 10 a.m. The kitchen was destroyed. The family members were away near Adimali. Local people reached the spot and chased away the elephants.

Forest officials said the satellite radio collar being brought from Assam to be attached on Arikompan would reach here on Saturday. Officials said they were closely monitoring the movements of the tusker.

