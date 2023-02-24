ADVERTISEMENT

Arikompan attacks another house, eats 30 kg of rice

February 24, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The house at Valavukadu, near Choondal, in Idukki that was attacked by wild tusker Arikompan on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A wild rogue tusker, locally known as Arikompan, attacked another house at Valavukadu, near Choondal, Santhanpara, Idukki, on Friday. According to local residents, the tusker attacked the house around 12.30 a.m. and ate 30 kg of of rice stored in a room. The tusker also destroyed a cardamom cleaning equipment kept in the room. Sources said the house was unoccupied at the time of the attack as the family members had been in Tamil Nadu for several months. In one month, the tusker destroyed six houses and a ration shop under the Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal panchayats.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh on Tuesday issued an order for tranquillising Arikompan at Chinnakkanal. The order said the elephant could be captured and radio-collared or relocated. The order followed a proposal by the High Range Circle CCF. A senior Forest department official said proceedings were under way to capture Arikompan.

