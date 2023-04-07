ADVERTISEMENT

Arikompan: All-party meet decides to observe hartal at Muthalamada on Tuesday

April 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Kerala High Court to be approached against shifting of Idukki’s wild tusker Arikompan to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Muthalamada panchayat in Palakkad will observe a hartal on Tuesday in protest against the decision to shift Idukki’s wild tusker Arikompan to the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve. An all-party meeting held at Muthalamada grama panchayat conference hall on Friday decided to observe the hartal from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve is contiguous with Muthalamada panchayat, the people of Muthalamada and neighbouring villages are concerned about possible raids by Arikompan when it is relocated to Parambikulam.

Muthalamada panchayat president P. Kalpana Devi inaugurated the all-party meeting. Vice president M. Tajuddin presided. An eight-member sub-committee was formed at the meeting to take emergency decisions in connection with the translocation of the tusker.

The meeting also decided to approach the Kerala High Court against the move to shift Arikompan to Parambikulam. The panchayat too will approach the court separately.

A dharna will be held in front of the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve deputy director’s office at Parambikulam on Monday. A public meeting will be held at Kambrath Challa, Muthalamada, on Thursday evening to explain the “negative effects” of the elephant translocation.

Those who attended the meeting raised concerns that an elephant such as Arikompan could not only destroy the crops but also endanger the lives of the people living in the forest fringes.

The meeting pointed out that about 3,000 people from 11 tribal hamlets are living at Parambikulam by depending on small forest produces. “The court should be convinced of this fact,” the meeting said.

The people of Muthalamada will submit a mass petition to the District Collector against bringing the elephant to Parambikulam. They point out that there are 611 tribal families at Parambikulam, apart from the colonies of the Parambikulam-Aliyar project.

It is pointed out that 27 elephants strayed out of Parambikulam into the village of Muthalamada and Kollengode last year. The elephants had caused widespread crop damage.

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said the government had no intention to translocate Arikompan to Parambikulam. The government wanted to find a solution through the court, he said.

