Arikompan again moves to Tamil Nadu forest area

May 04, 2023 - IDUKKI

The wild tusker Arikompan that was on Sunday translocated from Chinnakkanal to the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) moved to the Tamil Nadu forest area once again on Wednesday night.

A senior Forest department official said the last signal from the radio collar on the elephant was received from Churuliyar, near the Megamalai Tiger Reserve, under the Tamil Nadu forest area at 1.30 p.m. on Thursday.

“The tusker is now roaming the Tamil Nadu forest area. A Kerala Forest department team spotted the tusker on Wednesday evening. The Tamil Nadu Forest department already deputed a special team to prevent the entry of the tusker to human habitations,” said the official.

“The Kerala Forest department has constituted two teams consisting of four members each to monitor the movements of the tusker,” said the official.

According to Forest department officials, the tusker moved over a 30-km radius within the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border forest area within four days. On Wednesday, the tusker reached the Mavadi area under the PTR. Later at night, the tusker moved to the Tamil Nadu forest through Vattathotti, Highways Dam, and Upper Manalar and reached Eravangalar, near Megamalai, in Tamil Nadu. The tusker moved to Tamil Nadu through the Mangala Devi route, they said. The Forest department deployed more staff to the Mangala Devi route considering the chances of the animal taking that route.

Festival today

The Mangala Devi Kannnaki temple festival will be held on Friday. The temple is opened only once a year during the Chitrapournami Day. A large number of devotees from Tamil Nadu and Kerala visit the temple on the day.