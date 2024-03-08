Ariff to inaugurate footbridge in Alappuzha town

March 08, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The new footbridge constructed parallel to the Iron bridge in Alappuzha town will be opened on Saturday. It will be inaugurated by A.M. Ariff, MP, at 3 p.m.

The Alappuzha municipality launched the construction of the pedestrian overcrossing the Commercial Canal in October 2023. The footbridge in the model of a houseboat has been constructed 10 metres east of the present bridge. The facility is expected to become a tourist attraction. A selfie point has been arranged in the middle of the pedestrian overpass. Besides, CCTV cameras, speakers, and lighting systems among other facilities have been arranged.

The civic body earlier included the project in the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme and sanctioned ₹66 lakh. The civic body bore 50% of the project cost. It decided to construct the new footbridge to replace the old bridge, which is in dire straits.

The design of the pedestrian overcrossing was prepared by architects: Sarath Snehajan, Visakh and Nandagopal Suresh.

On the occasion, Mr. Ariff will also inaugurate the Chirakode bridge connecting Thirumala and Pallathuruthy wards in Alappuzha municipality at 2.30 p.m. The civic body constructed the bridge spending ₹26 lakh.

H. Salam, MLA, will preside. P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma and others will attend.