Ariff seeks proper health care for Maudany

March 01, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A.M. Ariff, MP, has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking proper medical treatment for People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Nasir Maudany.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating health of the PDP leader, an undertrial in the 2008 Bangalore bomb blast case, Mr. Ariff said the prosecution was deliberately dragging the case. The Alappuzha MP said that Mr. Maudany was suffering from kidney disease and the Chief Ministers should intervene to save his life.

