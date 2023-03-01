HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ariff seeks proper health care for Maudany

March 01, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A.M. Ariff, MP, has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking proper medical treatment for People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Nasir Maudany.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating health of the PDP leader, an undertrial in the 2008 Bangalore bomb blast case, Mr. Ariff said the prosecution was deliberately dragging the case. The Alappuzha MP said that Mr. Maudany was suffering from kidney disease and the Chief Ministers should intervene to save his life.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.