Arif Mohammed Khan sworn in as Kerala Governor

Former Union Minister Arif Mohammed Khan was on Friday sworn in as the 22nd Governor of Kerala at Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court Hrishikesh Roy administered the oath of office to Mr. Khan in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Governor took the oath first in Malayalam and later in English.

Nine Ministers, MPs, MLAs, top civil and defence officials and family members of the new Governor, including Reshma Arif, Mr. Khan’s wife, were present.

Mr. Khan succeeds P. Sathasivam, who completed his five-year tenure as Governor.

A seasoned politician, Mr. Khan was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly at the age of 26. Later, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from U.P. on Congress ticket in 1980 and 1984. In 1986, he quit the Rajiv Gandhi Ministry, protesting the government’s stand in the Shah Bano case.

Mr. Khan has two sons, Mustafa Arif, who is a lawyer, and Kabir Arif, a pilot, who is into organic farming.