Arif Mohammad Khan all set to take over as Kerala Governor on Friday

Arif Mohammad Khan, who will take over as the 22nd Governor of Kerala on Friday, arrived in the State capital to a warm welcome on Thursday morning.

Mr. Khan, succeeds P. Sathasivam, the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. The Governor-designate will be sworn in by the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on Friday morning.

A seasoned politician and former Union Minister, Mr. Khan was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly at the age of 26. Later, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from U.P. on Congress ticket in 1980 and 1984. He grabbed headlines in 1986 when he quit the Rajiv Gandhi Ministry, protesting the government’s stand on the Shah Bano case.

On Thursday morning, Mr. Khan and his wife Reshma Arif were accorded a warm welcome at the Thiruvananthapuram airport and the Raj Bhavan.

Ministers K.T. Jaleel, E. Chandrasekharan, Ramachandran Kadannapally, Kadakampally Surendran and A.K. Balan, A. Sampath MP, Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Air Marshal B. Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, State police chief Loknath Behera, Additional Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and Brigadier Arun C.G., Commander, Pangode Military Station, were present.

Mr. Khan has two sons; Mustafa Arif, who is a lawyer; and Kabir Arif, a pilot by profession who is into organic farming.