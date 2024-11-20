ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, to play in Kerala next year

Updated - November 20, 2024 11:14 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Sports Minister says the match will be conducted under complete supervision of State government

PTI

Argentina’s Lionel Messi | Photo Credit: Reuters

Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) revealed that the Argentina football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit Kerala next year (2025) for an international match.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister stated that the match would be conducted under the complete supervision of the State government.

"All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state," the Minister said, expressing confidence in Kerala's ability to host the historic occasion.

