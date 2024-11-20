 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, to play in Kerala next year

Kerala Sports Minister says the match will be conducted under complete supervision of State government

Updated - November 20, 2024 10:47 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Argentina’s Lionel Messi

Argentina’s Lionel Messi | Photo Credit: Reuters

Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) revealed that the Argentina football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit Kerala next year (2025) for an international match.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister stated that the match would be conducted under the complete supervision of the State government.

"All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state," the Minister said, expressing confidence in Kerala's ability to host the historic occasion.

Published - November 20, 2024 10:45 am IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Football / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.