Argentina fans cut massive cake at Ottappalam

December 19, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Argentina fans cutting a 20-kg cake at Ottapalam in Palakkad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Argentina football fans at Ottappalam here celebrated the Latin American nation’s World Cup victory by cutting a massive cake and distributing 500 packets of biryani on Monday.

They cut a 20-kg cake decorated with Argentina’s blue and white beside a massive cut-out of the star Lionel Messi erected by the bridge at East Ottappalam and distributed the sweet treat to people.

They also distributed 500 biryani packets. Football enthusiasts stood in queue to collect the biryani as the organisers said “there could not be a better World Cup final.”

