ADVERTISEMENT

Areekode college comes up with book on Arimbrakkuthu flora and fauna

Published - September 11, 2024 04:54 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The curiosity of students and teachers of K.M. College of Teacher Education, Areekode, about a 330-acre patch of reserve forest next to their campus has resulted in a book detailing the unique biodiversity of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students and teachers under the banner of the National Service Scheme (NSS) studied the flora and fauna of Arimbrakkuthu forest area in Keezhuparamba grama panchayat over different seasons. They found more than 40 bird species, and dozens of butterfly and moth species as well as hundreds of animals, including reptiles and amphibians.

“It was the curiosity to know how a forest patch with amazing biodiversity came into being next to our college that triggered a series of studies. We made a book out of the studies and titled it the Biodiversity of Arimbrakkuth,” said Mohammed Shafi P., who edited the book along with Benzila Rose Sunny.

P. Karthik, Nilambur North Divisional Forest Officer, will release the book at a function to be held at the college on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US