Areekode college comes up with book on Arimbrakkuthu flora and fauna

Published - September 11, 2024 04:54 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The curiosity of students and teachers of K.M. College of Teacher Education, Areekode, about a 330-acre patch of reserve forest next to their campus has resulted in a book detailing the unique biodiversity of the region.

The students and teachers under the banner of the National Service Scheme (NSS) studied the flora and fauna of Arimbrakkuthu forest area in Keezhuparamba grama panchayat over different seasons. They found more than 40 bird species, and dozens of butterfly and moth species as well as hundreds of animals, including reptiles and amphibians.

“It was the curiosity to know how a forest patch with amazing biodiversity came into being next to our college that triggered a series of studies. We made a book out of the studies and titled it the Biodiversity of Arimbrakkuth,” said Mohammed Shafi P., who edited the book along with Benzila Rose Sunny.

P. Karthik, Nilambur North Divisional Forest Officer, will release the book at a function to be held at the college on Wednesday.

