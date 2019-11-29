Ardra Vidyalayam project launched in Wayanad

‘Ardra Vidyalayam’ project, an innovative project on first aid initiated by the Wayanad district administration, was launched in the district on Thursday. The project envisages imparting the basics of performing first aid to students to handle medical emergencies. The project also aims at setting up ‘Ardra health corners’ in all schools.

The project was launched in the district in the wake of the death of a 10-year-old student of Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School due to snakebite.

A group of experts trained as many as 150 students on the first day of the project.

One-day basic life support training will be provided to nearly 80,000 students, from Classes 8 to Plus Two, in the district in the initial phase of the project. The training programme will be completed in 45 days.

‘Ardram’ corners will be set up in the second phase phase of the project. Pamphlets and brochures on medical emergency measures, medicines and phone numbers to be contacted at the time of emergency will be available in the corners. The corners will function under the supervision of a senior teacher in every school.

Guardian Doctor facility, with the assistance of doctors, to advise trained children to handle emergencies is also on the anvil.

I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, inaugurated the project.