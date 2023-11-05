HamberMenu
Architects of WESAT felicitated at Keraleeyam

WESAT, 1kg nano-satellite built by LBS Institute students, to be launched by ISRO

November 05, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the design of the WESAT (acronym for Women Engineering Satellite) by the students of Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Institute of Technology here is testimony of the advancements registered by women in the field of science and technology.

The nano-satellite, weighing 1 kg, is touted to be the country’s first satellite to be built entirely by women and is likely to be launched aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Inaugurating an open forum organised at the University College in connection with the Keraleeyam fest on Sunday, Dr. Bindu exhorted women to be at the forefront of translating technological advancements for the benefit of the society. Efforts must be made to exploit emerging avenues such as artificial intelligence and robotics.

The architects of WESAT including teachers Lizy Abraham, Resmi R., Sumithra M.D., students Sherin Mariyam Jose, Devika and Surya Jayakumar were presented excellence awards on the occasion.

