Architect wins national award
Kozhikode
Kozhikode-based architect Nimisha Hakkim has won the national award instituted by the Indian Institute of Architects for excellence in architecture in the socially responsible architecture category. The award was in recognition of the outstanding design that led to the revitalisation of Government Higher Secondary School, Karaparamba, Kozhikode. It was handed over to her during a ceremony held in Goa.
