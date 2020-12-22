Architect loses ₹20 lakh in online fraud

An architect has lost ₹20 lakh in the latest cyber fraud in Thrissur district.
Money has been stolen from the account of P.K. Sreenivasan, an architect, after procuring a duplicate SIM card of his mobile phone. The cyber criminals used a duplicate SIM card to change the password for the online transactions of the bank account.
The online fraud, which has been common in North India has also become regular in the district. According to the police three persons in the district have become victims of the cyber fraud in recent times and lost a total of ₹80 lakh.
The BSNL SIM card of Mr. Sreenivasan was blocked when he was in Taliparamba. When he contacted the BSNL, the office informed him that somebody had taken a duplicate SIM from Aluva. Soon his office informed him that an online transaction of . ₹20.25 lakh has been done from his account. The amount was withdrawn in two transactions. The money has been transferred to an account in North India.
Sreenivasan has an account in Canara Bank. He has registered a complaint with the Cyber police. Thrissur City Cyber Cell and Rural cyber cell have received two similar complaints recently. Investigations into those cases have been progressing, the police said. Mr. Sreenivasan is son-in-law of writer and activist Sara Joseph.
The police have warned the people to be vigilant against such online frauds.
