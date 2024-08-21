GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Archiepiscopal Assembly of Syro-Malabar Church from August 22

Published - August 21, 2024 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The fifth Archiepiscopal Assembly of the Syro-Malabar Church will begin at Pala on August 22. Preparations were complete for the event, said assembly convener Bishop Pauly Kannookkadan and Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt.

Registration of delegates will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Rosary and prayers will be conducted at 5 p.m. Instructions on the conduct of the assembly will be issued by assembly committee secretary Geoji Kallingal. The assembly will be officially inaugurated at 9 a.m. on Friday and will end on August 25.

