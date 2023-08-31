HamberMenu
Archdiocesan publication sees hint of Inquisition in bid to settle liturgy issue

Papal delegate Cyril Vasil converted a problem into an impasse, says Sathyadeepam editorial

August 31, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sathyadeepam, a publication of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese from Archdiocesan Publication Trust, appears vexed by the hint of the Inquisition in the attempt by the hierarchy to end an unsettled difference of opinion over the way Mass is celebrated in the Syro-Malabar church, particularly in the archdiocese.

The publication is independent, widely circulated and well-received. Its editorial in the forthcoming issue recounts the recent visit by papal delegate Cyril Vasil to Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese to settle the issue. The publication alleged that the papal delegate converted a problem into an impasse by linking obedience to the Pope to the question of Mass rubric.

Though a dialogue was expected, the papal delegate made it clear from the start that he came to implement the synodal decision on Mass celebration. Reposing faith in punishment to settle the issue, he raised the question whether one stood inside the church or outside, the editorial said.

With this in background, the editorial goes on to add there are those who wonder whether the ones “sharpening the sword of Inquisition” are ignorant of how at least some of the church splinter groups had their origins in excommunications of the past. “We don’t learn anything from history, and that’s the biggest lesson from history”, it said.

The three week-long visit of papal delegate was to resolve the issue of Mass celebration, an area where the synod and apostolic administrator failed. The synod imposed a Mass celebration in which the priest faced the public for the first and last parts and turned to the altar for consecration and Eucharistic prayers. The rebel group, comprising a vast majority of lay people and priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, wants the priest to face the people for the entire Mass duration as is the practice now.

Barring the half-a-million-strong archdiocese, all the other 34 dioceses of the Syro-Malabar church have implemented the synod Mass. The church has a membership of around five million and is the second largest Eastern rite church.

