ADVERTISEMENT

Archdiocesan members told to follow Pope’s order, synod decision on mass liturgy

January 18, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

The Syro-Malabar Church has once again officially appealed to lay people, religious, and priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese to begin celebrating mass in the format ordered by Pope Francis and members of the synod of bishops of the Church.

A statement issued by Antoney Vadakkekara, public relations officer and media commission secretary of the Church, here on Thursday said Pope Francis had ordered the adoption of the synod mass from Christmas day in 2023. The order was issued on December 7, 2023 in a video message. Since the order was not followed up, 49 bishops, who participated in the recent synod of the Syro-Malabar Church, issued a combined order endorsing the synod mass.

The bishops appealed to all to forget their differences and to adopt the synod mass to keep the Church united. The synod mass was approved in November 1999, reconfirmed in August 2021 and was to be implemented from November 28, 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The official communication also said confusion had been created with a group saying that the synod mass was to be celebrated on Christmas day only. The communication also appealed to end such confusions and called for vigilance against such propaganda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US