GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Archdiocesan members told to follow Pope’s order, synod decision on mass liturgy

January 18, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

The Syro-Malabar Church has once again officially appealed to lay people, religious, and priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese to begin celebrating mass in the format ordered by Pope Francis and members of the synod of bishops of the Church.

A statement issued by Antoney Vadakkekara, public relations officer and media commission secretary of the Church, here on Thursday said Pope Francis had ordered the adoption of the synod mass from Christmas day in 2023. The order was issued on December 7, 2023 in a video message. Since the order was not followed up, 49 bishops, who participated in the recent synod of the Syro-Malabar Church, issued a combined order endorsing the synod mass.

The bishops appealed to all to forget their differences and to adopt the synod mass to keep the Church united. The synod mass was approved in November 1999, reconfirmed in August 2021 and was to be implemented from November 28, 2021.

The official communication also said confusion had been created with a group saying that the synod mass was to be celebrated on Christmas day only. The communication also appealed to end such confusions and called for vigilance against such propaganda.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.