HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Archbishop Vasil asks 12 priests to submit in writing they will follow synod Mass

August 21, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Papal delegate to the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archbishop Cyril Vasil has asked 12 priests to submit a formal undertaking that they will obey their superiors and laws of the Church and will celebrate the synod Mass.

The priests have been sent a proforma in which they have to fill their names, sign and submit to the papal delegate.

The submission is that they will celebrate the synod Mass and they do not approve of the attitude of the rebel priests in not celebrating the synod Mass.

It is learnt that barring one, the other priests have not taken delivery of the papal delegate’s proforma.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.