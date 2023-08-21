Archbishop Vasil asks 12 priests to submit in writing they will follow synod Mass

August 21, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Papal delegate to the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archbishop Cyril Vasil has asked 12 priests to submit a formal undertaking that they will obey their superiors and laws of the Church and will celebrate the synod Mass.

The priests have been sent a proforma in which they have to fill their names, sign and submit to the papal delegate.

The submission is that they will celebrate the synod Mass and they do not approve of the attitude of the rebel priests in not celebrating the synod Mass.

It is learnt that barring one, the other priests have not taken delivery of the papal delegate’s proforma.