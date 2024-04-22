Archbishop tells priests to prepare action plan on Mass

April 22, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Kochi

Major Archbishop of the Syro Malabar Church Mar Raphael Thattil has in a letter directed priests of the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese to ready an action plan to implement the unified mode of worship in all parishes.

There is an urgent need to settle issues pertaining to the mode of worship in the Church. Pope Francis had on two occasions called for the implementation of a unified Mass in Churches under the archdiocese as mandated by the synod. An action plan in this regard could be submitted to the authorities in the Vatican, it says.

The letter dated April 12 addressing priests was read out during the recently held presbyterium of the archdiocese. It says it has become clear from discussions held so far and from letters from the Vatican that the synodal Mass must be implemented in the archdiocese, and that no kind of exception will be given. It also warned of disciplinary action under Church laws against priests who do not implement that mode of Mass.

