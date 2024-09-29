ADVERTISEMENT

Archbishop Kuriakose Kunnassery Foundation Award given away

Published - September 29, 2024 07:39 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer presented the third Archbishop Kuriakose Kunnassery Foundation Award for Outstanding Public Service to physician Mathew Parackal. The award was presented at a function held at Kottayam on Saturday.

Foundation chairperson and former judge Syriac Joseph presided over the function, also attended by Thomas Tharayil, metropolitan-designate of the Changanassery archdiocese, Archbishop Mathew Moolakkatt and Geevarghese Aprem, auxiliary bishop. Former Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan was felicitated on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US