Archbishop Kuriakose Kunnassery Foundation Award given away

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer presented the third Archbishop Kuriakose Kunnassery Foundation Award for Outstanding Public Service to physician Mathew Parackal. The award was presented at a function held at Kottayam on Saturday.

Foundation chairperson and former judge Syriac Joseph presided over the function, also attended by Thomas Tharayil, metropolitan-designate of the Changanassery archdiocese, Archbishop Mathew Moolakkatt and Geevarghese Aprem, auxiliary bishop. Former Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan was felicitated on the occasion.