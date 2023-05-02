ADVERTISEMENT

Archbishop Kalathiparambil says meeting with PM was one of friendship

May 02, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of the Latin Archdiocese of Varappuzha has said that the meeting of church leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held here in the last week of April was one of friendship. He said that no political issues were discussed at the meeting. The Prime Minister heard the church leaders, the archbishop said at a press conference here on Tuesday. The archbishop also handed over a memorandum to the Prime Minister highlighting, among other issues, the attacks on Christians in some parts of India as well as the plight of coastal community and fishermen, who are at the receiving end of intense sea erosion. The Prime Minister responded positively and promised to look into the issues, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US