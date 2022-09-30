Archbishop issues circular on unified Mass

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 30, 2022 22:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Apostolic Administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Mar Andrews Thazath issued a circular on Friday reminding priests and laity of the archdiocese of communications issued by the Pope regarding the need to adhere to the unified mode of worship at all parishes under the Syro-Malabar Church.

The intention was to ensure unity in the Church, and it was reiterated by the Synod. All archdioceses, barring Ernakulam-Angamaly, heeded to the directions. They are bound by the Synod’s decision, and none must block priests from the unified mode of worship, including on special occasions, Archbishop Thazath said in the circular. 

It comes a day after he was escorted out of a presbyteral council meeting here with police protection, while a section of the clergy raised slogans against him.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), a combine of priests and lay people, has, in the meantime, said that the circular would be treated with the contempt it deserved since directions were being unilaterally imposed.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app