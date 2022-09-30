Archbishop issues circular on unified Mass

Apostolic Administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Mar Andrews Thazath issued a circular on Friday reminding priests and laity of the archdiocese of communications issued by the Pope regarding the need to adhere to the unified mode of worship at all parishes under the Syro-Malabar Church.

The intention was to ensure unity in the Church, and it was reiterated by the Synod. All archdioceses, barring Ernakulam-Angamaly, heeded to the directions. They are bound by the Synod’s decision, and none must block priests from the unified mode of worship, including on special occasions, Archbishop Thazath said in the circular.

It comes a day after he was escorted out of a presbyteral council meeting here with police protection, while a section of the clergy raised slogans against him.

The Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), a combine of priests and lay people, has, in the meantime, said that the circular would be treated with the contempt it deserved since directions were being unilaterally imposed.