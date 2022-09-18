Arch falls on motorists, case registered

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram
September 18, 2022 18:28 IST

The Neyyattinkara police on Saturday registered a case over the incident of a woman getting seriously injured after an arch fell on her while it was being removed. The case was registered against Maniyan, the owner of the arch, and the workers who had allegedly dropped it accidentally while removing it after Onam celebrations.

Rekha (44), a resident of Uchakkada and an employee of the family health centre at Pozhiyoor, and her daughter Anusha (15) who were riding a scooter when the arch fell on them were injured in the accident, the police said.

The workers had allegedly not given sufficient warnings to the motorists before removing the arch. Though the incident happened on September 11, the case was not registered until Saturday.

