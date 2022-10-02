Arch at Cement junction on MC Road to be dismantled

Taking a serious note of the unending traffic logjam along the Main Central (MC) Road and its adjoining roads around the Kottayam town, the authorities have decided to dismantle the arch of the Travancore Cements Limited at the Cement Junction.

Addressing a meeting of the Taluk Development Committee here the other day, officials with the Public Works department said a relocation of the arch from the junction to the entrance of the cement company at Nattakom would help widen the stretch where the Thiruvathukal Bypass meets the MC Road.

Direction boards would be installed along the bypass road to direct the vehicles bound to the Government medical colleges to the hospital without getting stuck in the city traffic.

The PWD and Police completed a survey of the location and prepared a list of places for installation of the direction boards. The plan also received a nod from the District Planning Committee while the Kottayam Municipality would prepare the estimate and execute the plan.

Meanwhile, boards warning against wayside parking would be installed along the road from Thirunakkara to the Mini Civil Station. The traffic enforcement wing was tasked to impose fines on the violators. The Motor Vehicles department would launch a special drive to check over-speeding by the heavy vehicles including the tipper trucks.

The municipal council also decided to deploy security personnel to prevent anti-social elements from setting on fire the piles of waste inside the Vadavathur dumnping yard compound. The Vijayapuram grama panchayat, at the same time, was asked to identify the location for installing a bore well to supply water in case of fire accidents at the location.

In view of a rise in predatory fishing practices in the backwater landscape of the region, the Kottayam Municipality and Fisheries Department would be conducting joint inspections in areas including Kumarakom.