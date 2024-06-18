GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aravindakshan allowed interim bail

Published - June 18, 2024 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

P.R. Aravindakshan, one of the accused in the Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank loan scam, was allowed an interim bail for 10 days to attend his daughter’s marriage.

The marriage is to be held on Sunday at Wadakkancherry. The Directorate of Enforcement had arrested him on September 26, last year.

Allowing the bail plea, the Single Judge directed Mr. Aravindakshan to report before the jurisdictional jail on June 28.

The court asked him to execute a bond for ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties each for the same amount. He shall appear before the investigating officer as and when required and shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat, or dissuade any person acquainted with the facts of the case from disclosing such facts to the court or any police officer. He shall not tamper with the evidence and commit any offence while on bail. He should surrender his passport before the trial court at the time of execution of the bond and furnish his mobile phone number, which he proposes to use while on interim bail, the court directed.

