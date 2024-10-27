Aravana production picks up pace as TDB plans buffer of 40 lakh cans

With less than three weeks left for the annual pilgrimage season at the Sabarimala temple to begin, production of Aravana, the most important offering at the hill shrine, has reached full capacity at the mechanised plant in the Sannidhanam.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P.S. Prashanth said that the board aims to have a buffer stock of over 40 lakh cans of Aravana ready for the season’s opening. “We have stocked sufficient materials for Aravana production, which began as early as October 18,” he said. The board has an installed capacity to produce up to 1.25 lakh Appams daily, which easily meets the daily demand of around 1.10 lakh.

The sale of Appam and Aravana contribute significantly to the TDB’s annual revenue. During the previous pilgrimage season, Aravana sales generated ₹146.99 crore, while Appam brought in ₹17.77 crore.

Stock clearance

Meanwhile, the ongoing drive to clear the stale Aravana stocked at the Sannidhanam is slated to be complete by November first week. This stock, valued around ₹5.5 crore and consisting of 6.65 lakh cans, was prepared for the 2022–23 pilgrimage season but had to be abandoned following a Kerala High Court order following reports that pesticide levels in the cardamom used were beyond permissible levels.

Although a Supreme Court-assigned national laboratory later cleared the Aravana as safe, the stock had already expired.

Meanwhile, the authorities have started the work to standardise prices for goods and services offered to pilgrims at Erumely, a major base for devotees en route to Sabarimala. Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan has directed the Kottayam Revenue Divisional Officer to convene a meeting with relevant departments and stakeholders to address overpricing complaints against vendors operating seasonal shops, toilet facilities, and parking lots at Erumely.

The Revenue department has agreed to transfer 5.5 acres of land under the Kerala State Housing Board in Erumely for a parking lot, expanding the facilities for the Sabarimala pilgrims. This includes an additional six and a half acres designated for toilet facilities.

Special officer

To manage traffic better, the District Police Chief will assign a special officer to prevent gridlocks due to the increased pilgrim flow. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), meanwhile, has plans to increase Sabarimala service buses from Erumely to 20 daily.