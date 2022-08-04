Aranmula Vallasadya takes off with full fervour

August 04, 2022 18:40 IST

Amid elaborate security arrangements

The season of Aranmula Vallasadya, a unique ritualistic feast attached to the Onam festivities at the Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy temple, took off to a ceremonial start amidst elaborate security arrangements here on Thursday.

Braving the inclement weather conditions, hundreds of devotees thronged the temple here to attend the event, which is being celebrated in full fervour after a pandemic-induced hiatus of two years. The crew of seven snake boats (palliyodam) reached the temple ghats in their boats by the morning and were accorded a rousing reception.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the tradition, the crew were presented with betel leaves, areca nut, and tobacco and escorted to the temple premises. The oarsmen circumambulated the temple singing Vanchippattu, verses in praise of Lord Krishna.

Nair Service Society (NSS) president M. Sasikumar inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp, while the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K. Ananthagopan inaugurated the ceremonial feast. K.S. Rajan, president of the Palliyoda Seva Sanghom, presided over.

In view of the surging water level in the Pampa, the Pathanamathitta district administration had deployed elaborate security arrangements along the riverbank.

Vallasadya, an important ritualistic offering by devotees to the presiding deity at the Aranmula temple, had witnessed huge public participation over the years till 2019. The event, however, remained subdued since the COVID-19 pandemic with restrictions on participation of boats and the public.

The Aranmula regatta is scheduled on September 11, while the Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya falls on August 18. The festivities will draw to a close by October 9.