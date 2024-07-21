Aranmula Vallasadya begins at Sree Parthasarathy temple

The rhyme and rhythm of the palliyodams (snake boats) have once again begun to reverberate across the quaint banks of the Pampa River as the season of Vallasadya—a unique ritualistic feast associated with the Onam festivities at the Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy temple—commenced on Sunday.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the temple to partake in the event, celebrated with full fervour for the third consecutive year following a pandemic-induced hiatus. The oarsmen of 10 palliyodams arrived at the temple ghats by morning, receiving a rousing reception.

In keeping with tradition, the boat crews were presented with betel leaves, areca nuts, and tobacco before being escorted to the temple premises. The oarsmen circumambulated the temple, chanting verses of the Vanchippattu (boat song) in praise of Lord Krishna.

Travancore Devaswom Board (NSS) president P.S. Prasanth inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj, District Collector S. Prem Krishnan, and other dignitaries were also present for the occasion.

This year, 52 palliyodams from villages on both sides of the Pampa River, from Kuriyannur in Pathanamthitta to Chennithala in Alappuzha, will participate in the festivities. The water regatta associated with the celebrations, the Uthrattathi boat race, is scheduled for September 18, while the Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya will take place on August 26. The festivities will conclude on October 2.

Security around the temple and its premises has been heightened in light of the celebrations, with a police aid post established. Strict traffic regulations to and from the temple have also been imposed.

