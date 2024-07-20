ADVERTISEMENT

Aranmula Vallasadya all set to begin on Sunday

Updated - July 20, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 08:53 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Vallasadya is an offering by the devotees to the presiding deity at the Aranmula temple. 500 feasts have been booked so far this season

The Hindu Bureau

The launching (Neeranial) ceremony of Mallappuzhassery Palliyodom at the Pampa river, as the part of annual Vallasadya ritual at the Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy temple on Saturday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

Marking the beginning of 72-day-long Onam festivities at Aranmula, the ritualistic feast of Vallasadya will commence at the centuries’ old Sree Parthasarathy Temple on the banks of the Pampa in Aranmula on Sunday.

Vallasadya is an offering by the devotees to the presiding deity at the Aranmula temple, organised by the Palliyoda Seva Sanghom (PSS) in association with the Travancore Devaswom Board, the temple administrative body. The feast is offered primarily to the crew of Palliyodams (snakeboats), who will be accorded a customary reception at the temple ghats and escorted to the temple.

Vanchippattu

The oarsmen, on their part, will offer paddy, tobacco and betel leaves to the deity and circumambulate the temple by singing Vanchippattu (boat songs).

According to the organisers, as many as 500 feasts have been booked so far this season and more bookings are expected in the coming days. The preparation of dishes began on Saturday with the lighting of the main hearth, using the flame brought from the temple.

52 Palliyodam

As many as 52 Palliyodam from villages on both sides of the Pampa from Idakkulam to Chennithala in Alappuzha will take part in the festivities. The event, also a major tourist draw, had been witnessing huge public participation over the years till the pandemic outbreak.

The Aranmula regatta is scheduled on September 18, while the Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya falls on August 26. The festivities will draw to a close by October 2. The PSS has constituted a 30-member committee to supervise the celebrations.

