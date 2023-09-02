HamberMenu
Aranmula Uthrattathi boat race: Pampa grooves to Vanchipattu from palliyodams

As many as 48 snakeboats participated in the annual water regatta, which was held in two batches. The event began with a ceremonial procession of 51 snakeboats

September 02, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau
A group of Palliyodams (snake boats) participate in Aranmula Uthrattathi Boat race through the swollen Pampa on Saturday.

A group of Palliyodams (snake boats) participate in Aranmula Uthrattathi Boat race through the swollen Pampa on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The rhyme and rhythm of traditional Vanchipattu (boat song) reverberated across the banks of Pampa, as the palliyodams (snakeboats) blazed past the placid tracks on the Pampa during the annual Uthrattathi boat race here on Saturday.

As many as 48 snakeboats participated in the annual water regatta, which was held in two batches. The event began with a ceremonial procession of 51 snakeboats in the afternoon.

Edasserimala and Edakkulam palliyodams lifted the Mannam Trophy in the race for A and B batches. The prizes to the winning teams were distributed by N.V. Ayyappan Pillai, treasurer of the Nair Service Society.

Earlier, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian inaugurated the water festival while Health Minister Veena George flagged off the snakeboat pageantry. Travancore Devaswom Board president K. Ananthagopan inaugurated the boat race that followed. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad officially launched a souvenir titled Pancchajanyam. K.S. Rajan, president of the Palliyoda Seva Sanghom, presided over the function.

The overnight rains that lashed the region had wiped out the concerns regarding the low-water level in the Pampa while the intermittent showers received during the day added to the excitement. Although the removal of mud banks along the 1.5-km race course on the river was yet to complete, the district had received an overnight rainfall of 80 mm, causing an abrupt rise in water levels.

People, ignoring the heavy downpour during the day hours, thronged both sides of the river to catch a glimpse of the decked-up snakeboats.

The regatta, which marks the anniversary of the idol installation at the Sree Parthasarathy temple, is staged as a mix of revelry and ritualistic tradition. The oarsmen on board each palliyodam are selected from the village which owns the respective vessel. During the race, they are also dressed identically in white dhoti and melmundu.

