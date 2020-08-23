Aranmula to see low-key Onam celebrations this year

COVID-19 restrictions to dampen Thiruvonathoni reception

For the first time in the centuries-old history of the Aranmula Thiruvonathoni reception, the banks of the Pampa river will miss the rhyme and rhythm of snake-boats and the crowd ushering in those mighty oarsmen.

In a major break in tradition, only one snake-boat (palliyodam) carrying representatives of each of the 52 Palliyoda committees will accompany the famed Thiruvonathoni to the Parthasarathy temple in Aramula this Onam. Last year, as many as six palliyodams were part of the regatta in its 10-hour journey.

According to the Palliyoda Seva Sangham, the lone Palliyodam will carry six members from its locality, besides those representing the remaining 51 committees. The Sangham will soon come up with a procedure to select the representatives for each event.

The move is in line with a decision by the authorities to organise the famed rituals of Thiruvonathoni reception, Uthrattathi boat race, and the Vallasdya in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol. As per the new plan, each of the three ceremonies will be attended by representatives from each zone.

Decisions at meeting

The decision was taken during a videoconference of the Palliyoda Seva Sangham representatives with District Collector P.B. Noohu and Veena George, MLA, last week. The thiruvonathoni is scheduled to leave the Kattoor Mahavishnu temple at 6 p.m. on August 30 with only 20 people led by Mangat Bhattathiri and reach the Aranmula temple at 6 a.m. the next day. As many as 24 people will be allowed to board the Palliyodam that will accompany the Thiruvonathoni.

The Uthrattathi boat race will be staged on September 4 with a palliyodam having 24 persons on board. The Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya will be held on September 10. The number of persons attending the event will be limited to 32, including 24 persons on board the palliyodam and eight others for conducting the ritual.Meanwhile, none of the events will be open to the public.