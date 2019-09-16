Aranmula sees frenzied fight of 52 snakeboats

It was all pomp and gaiety in the otherwise tranquil waters of river Pampa at Aranmula in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district on Sunday. And the annual snakeboat regatta (Uthrittathi Vallamkali) held in the river in the afternoon marked the grand finale of the annual season of snakeboat races in this part of Central Travancore.

The palliyodams (snakeboats) of Melukara and Vanmazhy karayogams have won the Mannam Trophy for their excellent performance in the Vallamkali.

The A-batch palliyodams of Edayaranmula, Edasserimala-East and Thekkemuri that stood second, third and fourth have bagged the Devaswom Board Trophy, District Panchayat Trophy and the Chief Minister’s Trophy respectively. In all, 52 snakeboats took part in the event.

Legend has it that the boat race of Aranmula had its origin in the devotion of a Brahmin to Lord Parthasarathy.

A Brahmin landlord in the nearby village of Kattoor made a vow to feed one Brahmin on every Thiruvonam (Onam) day in the Malayalam month of Chingom. Happy with his devotion, Lord Krishna, in a vision, asked him to take the feast to the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple from the next year.

The Brahmin was so overjoyed that he arranged a mass Onam feast for the devotees at the Aranmula temple from the very next year.

The Brahmin family of Kattoor used to take the articles for the feast in a country craft. Once the vessel was ambushed by criminals and the villagers, in their boats, came to its rescue. Thereafter, the villagers, in their specially-made boats, started escorting the vessel every year.